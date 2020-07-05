All apartments in Carrollton
1025 East Peters Colony Road

1025 East Peters Colony Road · No Longer Available
Location

1025 East Peters Colony Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 East Peters Colony Road have any available units?
1025 East Peters Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1025 East Peters Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
1025 East Peters Colony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 East Peters Colony Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 East Peters Colony Road is pet friendly.
Does 1025 East Peters Colony Road offer parking?
No, 1025 East Peters Colony Road does not offer parking.
Does 1025 East Peters Colony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 East Peters Colony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 East Peters Colony Road have a pool?
No, 1025 East Peters Colony Road does not have a pool.
Does 1025 East Peters Colony Road have accessible units?
No, 1025 East Peters Colony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 East Peters Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 East Peters Colony Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 East Peters Colony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 East Peters Colony Road does not have units with air conditioning.

