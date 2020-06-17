Rent Calculator
1021 Rodin Lane
1021 Rodin Lane
1021 Rodin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1021 Rodin Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1021 Rodin Lane have any available units?
1021 Rodin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carrollton, TX
.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carrollton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1021 Rodin Lane have?
Some of 1021 Rodin Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1021 Rodin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Rodin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Rodin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Rodin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carrollton
.
Does 1021 Rodin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Rodin Lane offers parking.
Does 1021 Rodin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Rodin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Rodin Lane have a pool?
No, 1021 Rodin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Rodin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1021 Rodin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Rodin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Rodin Lane has units with dishwashers.
