1020 River Rock Way
1020 River Rock Way

1020 River Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

1020 River Rock Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location,Location, Location!!! Castle Hills area. Grand Home, High ceilings at entry, living, dining, kitchen and family room. Elegant kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Hardwood floor through out the first floor except the wet areas, down stairs master bedroom and study. Only minutes from Hwy 121, Sam Rayburn Tollway. To DFW international Airport about 20 minutes. to I-35 about 11 minutes. 7 minutes to Nebraska Furniture Mart, variety of restaurants and shops. Owner prefer two-year-lease contract.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 River Rock Way have any available units?
1020 River Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 River Rock Way have?
Some of 1020 River Rock Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 River Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
1020 River Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 River Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 1020 River Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1020 River Rock Way offer parking?
Yes, 1020 River Rock Way offers parking.
Does 1020 River Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 River Rock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 River Rock Way have a pool?
No, 1020 River Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 1020 River Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 1020 River Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 River Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 River Rock Way has units with dishwashers.

