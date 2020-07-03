All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1020 Oxfordshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1020 Oxfordshire Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

1020 Oxfordshire Drive

1020 Oxfordshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1020 Oxfordshire Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,271 sq ft, 2 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Oxfordshire Drive have any available units?
1020 Oxfordshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Oxfordshire Drive have?
Some of 1020 Oxfordshire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Oxfordshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Oxfordshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Oxfordshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Oxfordshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Oxfordshire Drive offer parking?
No, 1020 Oxfordshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Oxfordshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Oxfordshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Oxfordshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Oxfordshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Oxfordshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Oxfordshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Oxfordshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Oxfordshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District