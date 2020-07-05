All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:05 AM

1011 S Main St

1011 S Main St · No Longer Available
Location

1011 S Main St, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1/1  $1215 Carrollton

Exterior Amenities:Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 993

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 S Main St have any available units?
1011 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 S Main St have?
Some of 1011 S Main St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1011 S Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 S Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1011 S Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1011 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1011 S Main St offers parking.
Does 1011 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 S Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1011 S Main St has a pool.
Does 1011 S Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1011 S Main St has accessible units.
Does 1011 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 S Main St has units with dishwashers.

