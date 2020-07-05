1008 Foxglove Drive

Brand new townhouse available for rent in a great location in Carrollton! Beautiful flooring with large living and dining areas. Stunning and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This new construction townhouse features large bedrooms and closets with clean and modern bathrooms. Come see it soon before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
