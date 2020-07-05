1008 Foxglove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new townhouse available for rent in a great location in Carrollton! Beautiful flooring with large living and dining areas. Stunning and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This new construction townhouse features large bedrooms and closets with clean and modern bathrooms. Come see it soon before it is gone!