Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:18 PM

1008 Foxglove Drive

1008 Foxglove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Foxglove Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new townhouse available for rent in a great location in Carrollton! Beautiful flooring with large living and dining areas. Stunning and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This new construction townhouse features large bedrooms and closets with clean and modern bathrooms. Come see it soon before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Foxglove Drive have any available units?
1008 Foxglove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Foxglove Drive have?
Some of 1008 Foxglove Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Foxglove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Foxglove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Foxglove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Foxglove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1008 Foxglove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Foxglove Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Foxglove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Foxglove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Foxglove Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Foxglove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Foxglove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Foxglove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Foxglove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Foxglove Drive has units with dishwashers.

