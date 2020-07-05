very attractive custom home 4 bed room 3 full bath updated walk to schools . near hwy 190 ,I -35 and 121 hwy. MATURED TREES in front lot of shades. near shopping center and 15 minutes to DFW Airports.NEW CARPET NEW PAINT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Creek Bend Road have any available units?
1005 Creek Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Creek Bend Road have?
Some of 1005 Creek Bend Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Creek Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Creek Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.