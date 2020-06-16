8 Brandi Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Modern design open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Oval front door with 9' ceilings throughout. Granite in kitchen and bath with glass back splash and under mount sinks. Walk out to your Covered patio with double doors. Sprinkler for yard