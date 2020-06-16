All apartments in Canyon
Find more places like 8 Brandi Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canyon, TX
/
8 Brandi Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8 Brandi Ln

8 Brandi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Canyon
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8 Brandi Lane, Canyon, TX 79015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern design open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Oval front door with 9' ceilings throughout. Granite in kitchen and bath with glass back splash and under mount sinks. Walk out to your Covered patio with double doors. Sprinkler for yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Brandi Ln have any available units?
8 Brandi Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canyon, TX.
What amenities does 8 Brandi Ln have?
Some of 8 Brandi Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Brandi Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8 Brandi Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Brandi Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8 Brandi Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon.
Does 8 Brandi Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8 Brandi Ln does offer parking.
Does 8 Brandi Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Brandi Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Brandi Ln have a pool?
No, 8 Brandi Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8 Brandi Ln have accessible units?
No, 8 Brandi Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Brandi Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Brandi Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Brandi Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Brandi Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Canyon 1 BedroomsCanyon 2 Bedrooms
Canyon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanyon Apartments with Parking
Canyon Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Amarillo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College