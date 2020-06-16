8 Brandi Ln

Modern design open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Oval front door with 9' ceilings throughout. Granite in kitchen and bath with glass back splash and under mount sinks. Walk out to your Covered patio with double doors. Sprinkler for yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
