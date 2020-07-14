611 28TH ST

Very cute and well kept duplex. 2 bed, 2 bath, washer/dryer included. Kitchen and living are open, with room for counter height stools. All kitchen appliances stay. **** SQ FOOTAGE IS 1/2 OF WHAT PRAD PULLS*****
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
