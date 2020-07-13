All apartments in Canyon Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM

41340 Fm 3159

41340 Fm 3159 · No Longer Available
Location

41340 Fm 3159, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 bedroom cabin, nestled in the Hill Country with scenic views. Stained concrete floors and high ceilings. Washer/dryer, fridge, and stove included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41340 Fm 3159 have any available units?
41340 Fm 3159 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canyon Lake, TX.
What amenities does 41340 Fm 3159 have?
Some of 41340 Fm 3159's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41340 Fm 3159 currently offering any rent specials?
41340 Fm 3159 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41340 Fm 3159 pet-friendly?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 offer parking?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not offer parking.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41340 Fm 3159 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have a pool?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have a pool.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have accessible units?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have accessible units.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have units with dishwashers?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have units with air conditioning?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have units with air conditioning.
