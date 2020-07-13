Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Canyon Lake
Find more places like 41340 Fm 3159.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Canyon Lake, TX
/
41340 Fm 3159
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
41340 Fm 3159
41340 Fm 3159
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Canyon Lake
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
41340 Fm 3159, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 bedroom cabin, nestled in the Hill Country with scenic views. Stained concrete floors and high ceilings. Washer/dryer, fridge, and stove included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have any available units?
41340 Fm 3159 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Canyon Lake, TX
.
What amenities does 41340 Fm 3159 have?
Some of 41340 Fm 3159's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 41340 Fm 3159 currently offering any rent specials?
41340 Fm 3159 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41340 Fm 3159 pet-friendly?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake
.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 offer parking?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not offer parking.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41340 Fm 3159 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have a pool?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have a pool.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have accessible units?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have accessible units.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have units with dishwashers?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41340 Fm 3159 have units with air conditioning?
No, 41340 Fm 3159 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Canyon Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
Canyon Lake Apartments with Balconies
Canyon Lake Apartments with Garages
Canyon Lake Apartments with Pools
Canyon Lake Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Kerrville, TX
Cibolo, TX
Helotes, TX
Kirby, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District