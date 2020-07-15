All apartments in Canyon Lake
250 Rocky Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

250 Rocky Ln

250 Rocky Lane · (512) 667-6485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 Rocky Lane, Canyon Lake, TX 78070

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 250 Rocky Ln · Avail. Jul 27

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
250 Rocky Ln Available 07/27/20 Private Hill Country Home Near Canyon Lake - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - Well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 living areas. This private hill country home rests on two lots in Spring Branch TX, has an oversized double carport and a long driveway for all of your recreational vehicles. Master bedroom, second bedroom, bathroom and laundry room downstairs. Second living area, bedroom and second bathroom upstairs. Less then a mile from Highway 281 near 306, and less then 15 minutes from Canyon Lake boat dock!

Call office for showings 512-667-6485.

(RLNE4983538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Rocky Ln have any available units?
250 Rocky Ln has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 250 Rocky Ln currently offering any rent specials?
250 Rocky Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Rocky Ln pet-friendly?
No, 250 Rocky Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 250 Rocky Ln offer parking?
Yes, 250 Rocky Ln offers parking.
Does 250 Rocky Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Rocky Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Rocky Ln have a pool?
No, 250 Rocky Ln does not have a pool.
Does 250 Rocky Ln have accessible units?
No, 250 Rocky Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Rocky Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Rocky Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Rocky Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Rocky Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
