250 Rocky Ln Available 07/27/20 Private Hill Country Home Near Canyon Lake - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - Well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 living areas. This private hill country home rests on two lots in Spring Branch TX, has an oversized double carport and a long driveway for all of your recreational vehicles. Master bedroom, second bedroom, bathroom and laundry room downstairs. Second living area, bedroom and second bathroom upstairs. Less then a mile from Highway 281 near 306, and less then 15 minutes from Canyon Lake boat dock!



Call office for showings 512-667-6485.



(RLNE4983538)