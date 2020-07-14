Canton Lakeside Village.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 for first person, $20 additional, Must be over 18
Deposit: $500 deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Flat water fee of $60 per month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25lbs, no aggressive breeds, must show current shot record
Parking Details: Please call for complete parking information.