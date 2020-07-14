All apartments in Canton
Canton Lakeside Village.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:37 PM

Canton Lakeside Village

Open Now until 6pm
139 PR 7135 · (903) 228-3561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

139 PR 7135, Canton, TX 75103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canton Lakeside Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
accessible
carport
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Canton Lakeside Village - a beautiful community offering a scenic lake, quiet country living, and secluded homes. We are just miles away from the World Famous First Monday Trade Days here in our own Canton, Texas. Right next door we have the Canton-Hackney Airport which is next door to the Van Zandt Country Club with a par 72 course and swimming pool with membership. Splash Kingdom Water Park is about 3 miles west from us. Interstate Highway -20 is roughly one mile away from our location, for easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth or Tyler/Longview. Our community is about 45 minutes to Tyler, (59 minutes to Dallas) ALSO AVAILABLE are AIRPLANE HANGERS. FLY AND STORE YOUR AIRPLANE RIGHT CLOSE TO HOME! Our professionally trained staff is eager to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. Contact us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 for first person, $20 additional, Must be over 18
Deposit: $500 deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Flat water fee of $60 per month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25lbs, no aggressive breeds, must show current shot record
Parking Details: Please call for complete parking information.

