Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance accessible carport smoke-free community

Welcome home to Canton Lakeside Village - a beautiful community offering a scenic lake, quiet country living, and secluded homes. We are just miles away from the World Famous First Monday Trade Days here in our own Canton, Texas. Right next door we have the Canton-Hackney Airport which is next door to the Van Zandt Country Club with a par 72 course and swimming pool with membership. Splash Kingdom Water Park is about 3 miles west from us. Interstate Highway -20 is roughly one mile away from our location, for easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth or Tyler/Longview. Our community is about 45 minutes to Tyler, (59 minutes to Dallas) ALSO AVAILABLE are AIRPLANE HANGERS. FLY AND STORE YOUR AIRPLANE RIGHT CLOSE TO HOME! Our professionally trained staff is eager to meet your expectations with extraordinary service and care. Contact us today for more information!