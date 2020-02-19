All apartments in Camp Swift
929 N State Highway 95
929 N State Highway 95

929 N State Highway 95 · No Longer Available
Location

929 N State Highway 95, Camp Swift, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful custom home on a 1 acre, like new, move in ready! only minutes from downtown Bastrop, very peaceful country living feel, lots of trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 N State Highway 95 have any available units?
929 N State Highway 95 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Swift, TX.
Is 929 N State Highway 95 currently offering any rent specials?
929 N State Highway 95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 N State Highway 95 pet-friendly?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Swift.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 offer parking?
Yes, 929 N State Highway 95 offers parking.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have a pool?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have a pool.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have accessible units?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have units with air conditioning.
