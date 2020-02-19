Rent Calculator
929 N State Highway 95
929 N State Highway 95
Location
929 N State Highway 95, Camp Swift, TX 78602
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful custom home on a 1 acre, like new, move in ready! only minutes from downtown Bastrop, very peaceful country living feel, lots of trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have any available units?
929 N State Highway 95 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Camp Swift, TX
.
Is 929 N State Highway 95 currently offering any rent specials?
929 N State Highway 95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 N State Highway 95 pet-friendly?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Camp Swift
.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 offer parking?
Yes, 929 N State Highway 95 offers parking.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have a pool?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have a pool.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have accessible units?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 N State Highway 95 have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 N State Highway 95 does not have units with air conditioning.
