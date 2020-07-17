All apartments in Caldwell County
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

7782 Camino Real

7782 Camino Real · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7782 Camino Real, Caldwell County, TX 78656

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7782 Camino Real Available 04/11/19 - House- CA/CH, DW, Range, Fridge, Washer and Dryer, Carport, Fenced Yard, Garage turned into a living space, Laminate floor throughout ***PETS-Cat/Dog under 40 LBS***

(RLNE4664913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7782 Camino Real have any available units?
7782 Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Caldwell County, TX.
What amenities does 7782 Camino Real have?
Some of 7782 Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7782 Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
7782 Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7782 Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 7782 Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does 7782 Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 7782 Camino Real offers parking.
Does 7782 Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7782 Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7782 Camino Real have a pool?
No, 7782 Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 7782 Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 7782 Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 7782 Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7782 Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 7782 Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 7782 Camino Real does not have units with air conditioning.
