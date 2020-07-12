Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:59 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Burnet, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burnet apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
304 Fox Crossing
304 Delaware Springs Boulevard, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home with two car garage and a garage door for the golf cart. Large living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace. Covered back porch with fenced yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, entry and bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
606 S Pierce
606 South Pierce Street, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Completely updated throughout. Fresh paint, new flooring, cabinets, appliances and more. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Three bedrooms, two baths with single car garage. Large walk in shower in the master bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
705 N Hill
705 North Hill Street, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 N Hill in Burnet. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
Residences At Panther Hollow
501 Panther Hollow Dr, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$989
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,094
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1081 sqft
Welcome to Residences at Panther Hollow, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Marble Falls, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
27 Units Available
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 E Wildflower
107 East Wildflower Boulevard, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2070 sqft
Spacious family home with three bedrooms, two and one half baths, great room and more. Over 2000 square feet of living space. Ready for move in July 10. Sorry, no pets.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
406 Ave B
406 Avenue B, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Cute updated 3/2 for rent. Original hardwood floors, updated appliances, in town close to everything! At end of quiet street in Old Marble Falls, quiet and quaint. No Pets.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Cedar DR
1109 Cedar Drive, Meadowlakes, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Newly updated 3BR/1BA unit in the lovely Pecan Valley neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
702 Claremont Pkwy B
702 Claremont Parkway, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 299421 Spacious unit, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath in the downstairs living area. Washer and dryer hook-ups. One car garage and fenced in backyard. Quiet neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
120 Dove
120 Dove Ln, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Immaculate rental home located in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. 3/2/2 with an office/bonus room. Fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burnet, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burnet apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

