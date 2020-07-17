All apartments in Burnet County
Find more places like 4700 N Hwy 281.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnet County, TX
/
4700 N Hwy 281
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4700 N Hwy 281

4700 US Route 281 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4700 US Route 281, Burnet County, TX 78611

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For lease: Fully furnished TINY house; approx 400 sq.ft. Kitchen, full bath, living/dining combo, stackable washer & dryer, bed in sleeping loft. All utilities paid. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. One occupant, only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 N Hwy 281 have any available units?
4700 N Hwy 281 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnet County, TX.
What amenities does 4700 N Hwy 281 have?
Some of 4700 N Hwy 281's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 N Hwy 281 currently offering any rent specials?
4700 N Hwy 281 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 N Hwy 281 pet-friendly?
No, 4700 N Hwy 281 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnet County.
Does 4700 N Hwy 281 offer parking?
No, 4700 N Hwy 281 does not offer parking.
Does 4700 N Hwy 281 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 N Hwy 281 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 N Hwy 281 have a pool?
No, 4700 N Hwy 281 does not have a pool.
Does 4700 N Hwy 281 have accessible units?
No, 4700 N Hwy 281 does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 N Hwy 281 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 N Hwy 281 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 N Hwy 281 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 N Hwy 281 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences At Panther Hollow
501 Panther Hollow Dr
Marble Falls, TX 78654
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive
Marble Falls, TX 78654

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXBurnet, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TXLago Vista, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TX
Brushy Creek, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXNolanville, TXHutto, TXManor, TXBelton, TXHornsby Bend, TXTaylor, TXFredericksburg, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University