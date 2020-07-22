All apartments in Burleson
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:44 PM

Summercrest

Open Now until 6pm
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd · (817) 761-0187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0525 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 1125 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 0138 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0723 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 0527 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0817 · Avail. Nov 8

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summercrest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Throughout Summercrest, you can enjoy a variety of amenities including our sparkling resort-style pool complete with poolside Wi-Fi, and our resident clubhouse with a full-service kitchen. Our community is also pet-friendly and features well-manicured lawns and walking paths for you and your four-legged friend to enjoy. Within our stylishly designed apartments, you will feel right at home the moment you walk inside. Built-in workstations offer the ideal spot for either a home office or a study nook, and each apartment home features a patio or balcony with extra storage space.

Our Summercrest community is conveniently located with easy access to freeways, allowing residents quick and easy access to not only local area employers, shops, and dining establishments, but also city life in Downtown Fort Worth. Enjoy a night on the town or dine at one of the city's hotspots with ease. Wherever your day takes you, our Summercrest community is always waiting to welcome you home! Ready to learn more about our pet-friendly community? Contact us today to tour an apartment in Burleson at Summercrest!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 Bedroom), $200 (2 Bedroom), $300 (3 Bedroom).
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit 75lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight Limit 75lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summercrest have any available units?
Summercrest has 9 units available starting at $1,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summercrest have?
Some of Summercrest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summercrest currently offering any rent specials?
Summercrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summercrest pet-friendly?
Yes, Summercrest is pet friendly.
Does Summercrest offer parking?
Yes, Summercrest offers parking.
Does Summercrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summercrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summercrest have a pool?
Yes, Summercrest has a pool.
Does Summercrest have accessible units?
Yes, Summercrest has accessible units.
Does Summercrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summercrest has units with dishwashers.
Does Summercrest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summercrest has units with air conditioning.
