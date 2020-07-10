All apartments in Burleson
Reserve at Village Creek

444 East Renfro Street · No Longer Available
Location

444 East Renfro Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Area: South Fort Worth 

Burleson 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1,040-1,150 / 668-811 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($100/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Elevators, Play ground, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Carports, Furnished units, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1046

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Village Creek have any available units?
Reserve at Village Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does Reserve at Village Creek have?
Some of Reserve at Village Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Village Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Village Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Village Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Village Creek is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Village Creek offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Village Creek offers parking.
Does Reserve at Village Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Village Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Village Creek have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Village Creek has a pool.
Does Reserve at Village Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Village Creek has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Village Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Village Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Village Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Village Creek has units with air conditioning.

