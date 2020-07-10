Reserve at Village Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Area: South Fort Worth



Burleson 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1,040-1,150 / 668-811 sq ft



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($100/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Elevators, Play ground, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Carports, Furnished units, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 1046



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit



972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group