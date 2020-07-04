All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 962 Redfish Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
962 Redfish Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:27 AM

962 Redfish Drive

962 Redfish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

962 Redfish Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Redfish Drive have any available units?
962 Redfish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 962 Redfish Drive have?
Some of 962 Redfish Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Redfish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
962 Redfish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Redfish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 962 Redfish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 962 Redfish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 962 Redfish Drive offers parking.
Does 962 Redfish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Redfish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Redfish Drive have a pool?
No, 962 Redfish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 962 Redfish Drive have accessible units?
No, 962 Redfish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Redfish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 962 Redfish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 962 Redfish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 Redfish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary