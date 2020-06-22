All apartments in Burleson
937 Carlin Lane

937 Carlin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

937 Carlin Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Carlin Lane have any available units?
937 Carlin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 937 Carlin Lane have?
Some of 937 Carlin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Carlin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
937 Carlin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Carlin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 937 Carlin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 937 Carlin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 937 Carlin Lane offers parking.
Does 937 Carlin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Carlin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Carlin Lane have a pool?
No, 937 Carlin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 937 Carlin Lane have accessible units?
No, 937 Carlin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Carlin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Carlin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Carlin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Carlin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

