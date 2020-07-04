All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 Walnut Street

Location

919 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex in the heart of Burleson with so much to offer with three bedrooms, two full baths, large living area, open floor-plan, fresh paint, 2 inch wood blinds, big fenced back yard, attached garage in a great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Walnut Street have any available units?
919 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 919 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 919 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 919 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 919 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 919 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 919 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 919 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

