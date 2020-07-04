919 Walnut Street, Burleson, TX 76028 Mistletoe Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex in the heart of Burleson with so much to offer with three bedrooms, two full baths, large living area, open floor-plan, fresh paint, 2 inch wood blinds, big fenced back yard, attached garage in a great neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 919 Walnut Street have any available units?
919 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 919 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.