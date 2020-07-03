All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 914 Azalea Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
914 Azalea Court
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

914 Azalea Court

914 Azalea Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

914 Azalea Court, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Azalea Court have any available units?
914 Azalea Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 914 Azalea Court have?
Some of 914 Azalea Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Azalea Court currently offering any rent specials?
914 Azalea Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Azalea Court pet-friendly?
No, 914 Azalea Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 914 Azalea Court offer parking?
Yes, 914 Azalea Court offers parking.
Does 914 Azalea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Azalea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Azalea Court have a pool?
No, 914 Azalea Court does not have a pool.
Does 914 Azalea Court have accessible units?
No, 914 Azalea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Azalea Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Azalea Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Azalea Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Azalea Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary