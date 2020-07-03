All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 904 Grant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
904 Grant Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

904 Grant Street

904 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

904 Grant Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Grant Street have any available units?
904 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 904 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Grant Street offer parking?
No, 904 Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 904 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 904 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary