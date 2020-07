Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Very well maintained home that offers a large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Formal dining room, the family room is equipped with decorative corner fireplace that overlooks the backyard. Master bedroom offers a walk in closet & dual sinks. Community Playground, schools, Shopping are close by, minutes from local highways, & toll rds.