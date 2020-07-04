All apartments in Burleson
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

852 NW Summercrest Blvd

852 Northwest Summercrest · No Longer Available
Location

852 Northwest Summercrest, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Duplex in Burleson is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Fresh paint, new flooring and stainless steel appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=1YPex4IpFk&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 NW Summercrest Blvd have any available units?
852 NW Summercrest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 852 NW Summercrest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
852 NW Summercrest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 NW Summercrest Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 NW Summercrest Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 852 NW Summercrest Blvd offer parking?
No, 852 NW Summercrest Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 852 NW Summercrest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 NW Summercrest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 NW Summercrest Blvd have a pool?
No, 852 NW Summercrest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 852 NW Summercrest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 852 NW Summercrest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 852 NW Summercrest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 NW Summercrest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 NW Summercrest Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 NW Summercrest Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

