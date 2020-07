Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage Home in Burleson ISD. Open floor plan. Formal Dining & Large living area.

Upgraded tile that looks like wood in all common area. Laminate floor installed in all bedrooms. Owner pays HOA. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. No section 8. Pets require owner approval. Pet deposit is based on pet size & type.