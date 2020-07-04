All apartments in Burleson
825 Adams Drive

Location

825 Adams Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Updated home! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living, 2 dining open concept home with hardwood flooring in the main living areas. No carpet! New fence! New flooring in all 3 bedrooms, kitchen, dining in kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and room enough for a mobile island. Home features a double sided fireplace going into both living areas. Located on a large corner lot in Meadow Crest. Walking distance to a park and jogging trails. Home is ready for a quick move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Adams Drive have any available units?
825 Adams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 825 Adams Drive have?
Some of 825 Adams Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Adams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Adams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Adams Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Adams Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 825 Adams Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Adams Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Adams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Adams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Adams Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Adams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Adams Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Adams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Adams Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Adams Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Adams Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Adams Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

