825 Adams Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Updated home! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living, 2 dining open concept home with hardwood flooring in the main living areas. No carpet! New fence! New flooring in all 3 bedrooms, kitchen, dining in kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and room enough for a mobile island. Home features a double sided fireplace going into both living areas. Located on a large corner lot in Meadow Crest. Walking distance to a park and jogging trails. Home is ready for a quick move in!