Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:05 AM

821 Hickory St 823

821 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 Hickory Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Unit 823 Available 06/01/20 Burleson Duplex - Property Id: 278948

2 bedroom, 2 full bath Duplex with attached 2 stall car garage in the perfect location with easy access to highway, shopping and restaurant row! Secluded porch in backyard. Free access to HOA pool. Free lawn care is included. For any questions or to schedule a showing, please call/text 605-639-1525.
**please contact before applying **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278948
Property Id 278948

(RLNE5773773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Hickory St 823 have any available units?
821 Hickory St 823 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 821 Hickory St 823 have?
Some of 821 Hickory St 823's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Hickory St 823 currently offering any rent specials?
821 Hickory St 823 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Hickory St 823 pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Hickory St 823 is pet friendly.
Does 821 Hickory St 823 offer parking?
Yes, 821 Hickory St 823 offers parking.
Does 821 Hickory St 823 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Hickory St 823 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Hickory St 823 have a pool?
Yes, 821 Hickory St 823 has a pool.
Does 821 Hickory St 823 have accessible units?
No, 821 Hickory St 823 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Hickory St 823 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Hickory St 823 has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Hickory St 823 have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Hickory St 823 does not have units with air conditioning.

