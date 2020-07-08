821 Hickory St 823

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Unit 823 Available 06/01/20 Burleson Duplex - Property Id: 278948



2 bedroom, 2 full bath Duplex with attached 2 stall car garage in the perfect location with easy access to highway, shopping and restaurant row! Secluded porch in backyard. Free access to HOA pool. Free lawn care is included. For any questions or to schedule a showing, please call/text 605-639-1525.

**please contact before applying **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278948

Property Id 278948



(RLNE5773773)