Burleson, TX
760 Douglas Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:49 AM

760 Douglas Street

760 Northwest Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Location

760 Northwest Douglas Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Burleson. Property features open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Brick wood burning fireplace. Fenced in backyard. Large master bedroom. Full size utility room. Lots of storage. Walk in closets. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Douglas Street have any available units?
760 Douglas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 760 Douglas Street have?
Some of 760 Douglas Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Douglas Street currently offering any rent specials?
760 Douglas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Douglas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Douglas Street is pet friendly.
Does 760 Douglas Street offer parking?
Yes, 760 Douglas Street offers parking.
Does 760 Douglas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Douglas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Douglas Street have a pool?
No, 760 Douglas Street does not have a pool.
Does 760 Douglas Street have accessible units?
No, 760 Douglas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Douglas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Douglas Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Douglas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Douglas Street does not have units with air conditioning.

