760 Douglas Street

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Burleson. Property features open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Brick wood burning fireplace. Fenced in backyard. Large master bedroom. Full size utility room. Lots of storage. Walk in closets. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.