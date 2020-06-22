All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1

745 Southeast Hidden Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

745 Southeast Hidden Creek Parkway, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

parking
24hr gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
Amenities:
Clothes Care Center
Gated Community
24 Hour Fitness Center
Courtyard with Picnic Area
Lush Landscaping
Tranquil Fountains
Distinct Architectural Design
Convenient Location
Cable Ready
High Speed Internet Access
Resort Style Pool
Planned Resident Activities
Resident Clubhouse with Billiards
Covered Parking Available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 have any available units?
745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 have?
Some of 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1's amenities include parking, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 currently offering any rent specials?
745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 pet-friendly?
No, 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 offer parking?
Yes, 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 offers parking.
Does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 have a pool?
Yes, 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 has a pool.
Does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 have accessible units?
No, 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Hidden Creek Pkwy Unit: C1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary