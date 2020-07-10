Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 745 Hampshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
745 Hampshire Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
745 Hampshire Drive
745 Hampshire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
745 Hampshire Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, completely remodeled home in Burleson ISD. Fresh paint inside, Granite and updated light fixtures throughout. 3D walk-thru available. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 745 Hampshire Drive have any available units?
745 Hampshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burleson, TX
.
What amenities does 745 Hampshire Drive have?
Some of 745 Hampshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 745 Hampshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
745 Hampshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Hampshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 745 Hampshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burleson
.
Does 745 Hampshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 745 Hampshire Drive offers parking.
Does 745 Hampshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Hampshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Hampshire Drive have a pool?
No, 745 Hampshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 745 Hampshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 745 Hampshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Hampshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Hampshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Hampshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Hampshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Similar Pages
Burleson 1 Bedrooms
Burleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Burleson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Azle, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Krum, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary