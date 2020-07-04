All apartments in Burleson
Last updated November 9 2019

744 Parkview Drive

744 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

744 Parkview Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
***FREE November Rent*** Available for Immediate Move-IN!! Schools and other information to be verified by agent and client.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Parkview Drive have any available units?
744 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 744 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
744 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 744 Parkview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 744 Parkview Drive offer parking?
No, 744 Parkview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 744 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 744 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 744 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 744 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Parkview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Parkview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Parkview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

