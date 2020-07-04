Rent Calculator
Location
721 Ash Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Open concept, large rooms, eat in kitchen, privacy fenced yard with patio. Master closet is huge! BISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 721 Ash Street have any available units?
721 Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burleson, TX
.
What amenities does 721 Ash Street have?
Some of 721 Ash Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 721 Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Ash Street pet-friendly?
No, 721 Ash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burleson
.
Does 721 Ash Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 Ash Street offers parking.
Does 721 Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Ash Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Ash Street have a pool?
No, 721 Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 721 Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Ash Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Ash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Ash Street does not have units with air conditioning.
