Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

720 Daughters Drive

720 Daughters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 Daughters Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Daughters Drive have any available units?
720 Daughters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 720 Daughters Drive have?
Some of 720 Daughters Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Daughters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 Daughters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Daughters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 Daughters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 720 Daughters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 Daughters Drive offers parking.
Does 720 Daughters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Daughters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Daughters Drive have a pool?
No, 720 Daughters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 Daughters Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 Daughters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Daughters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Daughters Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Daughters Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Daughters Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

