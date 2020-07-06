All apartments in Burleson
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:11 PM

709 Sunset Lane

709 Southwest Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

709 Southwest Sunset Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Total remodel in 2010 with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open in the living areas with separate utility room. Fenced back yard for the kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Sunset Lane have any available units?
709 Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 709 Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 709 Sunset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 709 Sunset Lane offer parking?
No, 709 Sunset Lane does not offer parking.
Does 709 Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Sunset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 709 Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 709 Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 709 Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Sunset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Sunset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

