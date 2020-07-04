Beautiful 3-2-2 in desirable Wakefield addition. Ceramic tile in living and wet areas. Open concept with split bedrooms. Large bedrooms throughout. Walking distance to community pool and play area. Kitchen appliances stay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 Crystal Drive have any available units?
709 Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 709 Crystal Drive have?
Some of 709 Crystal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.