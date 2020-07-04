Amenities
Must SEE Burleson ** 3/2 Single Family Home **2 Car Garage ** Off Hidden Creek PKWY ** Charming with large Fenced Yard. - Coming Soon!! APPLY today !!!
Adorable 3/2 Home Featuring: Landscaped Yard, Open Spacious Kitchen Including Kitchen Appliances, Dining Area, Spacious Living Room, Master Bedroom w/ Master Bathroom Including Walk-In Shower, Walk-In Closets, Closed In Patio, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed and 2 Car Garage.
GREAT LOCATION NEAR:
Minutes to Bailey Lake Park
Located off Hidden Creek Parkway
Minutes to Hidden Creek Sports Complex
Near Hidden Creek Golf Course
Minutes To Fine Dining, Shopping and Entertainment
705 Sue Ann Lane
Burleson, Tx 76028
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES:
1245 Sq.Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Spacious Kitchen
Dining Area
Living Area
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Includes Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Master Walk-In Shower
Linen Closet
Carpet Flooring
Window Blinds
Closed In Patio
2 Car Garage
Landscaped Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423
