Must SEE Burleson ** 3/2 Single Family Home **2 Car Garage ** Off Hidden Creek PKWY ** Charming with large Fenced Yard. - Coming Soon!! APPLY today !!!



Adorable 3/2 Home Featuring: Landscaped Yard, Open Spacious Kitchen Including Kitchen Appliances, Dining Area, Spacious Living Room, Master Bedroom w/ Master Bathroom Including Walk-In Shower, Walk-In Closets, Closed In Patio, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed and 2 Car Garage.



GREAT LOCATION NEAR:

Minutes to Bailey Lake Park

Located off Hidden Creek Parkway

Minutes to Hidden Creek Sports Complex

Near Hidden Creek Golf Course

Minutes To Fine Dining, Shopping and Entertainment



705 Sue Ann Lane

Burleson, Tx 76028



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES:

1245 Sq.Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Spacious Kitchen

Dining Area

Living Area

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

Includes Ceiling Fans

Master Bedroom

Master Walk-In Shower

Linen Closet

Carpet Flooring

Window Blinds

Closed In Patio

2 Car Garage

Landscaped Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



