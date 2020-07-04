665 Cardinal Ridge Road

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in San Antonio is ready to welcome you home! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.