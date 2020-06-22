All apartments in Burleson
533 NW Sandra Ln
533 NW Sandra Ln

533 Northwest Sandra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

533 Northwest Sandra Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Burleson is now available. This home features Hard wood floors, Eat in kitchen and Covered back patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=t0isdxcxoy&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 NW Sandra Ln have any available units?
533 NW Sandra Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 533 NW Sandra Ln currently offering any rent specials?
533 NW Sandra Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 NW Sandra Ln pet-friendly?
No, 533 NW Sandra Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 533 NW Sandra Ln offer parking?
No, 533 NW Sandra Ln does not offer parking.
Does 533 NW Sandra Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 NW Sandra Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 NW Sandra Ln have a pool?
No, 533 NW Sandra Ln does not have a pool.
Does 533 NW Sandra Ln have accessible units?
No, 533 NW Sandra Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 533 NW Sandra Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 NW Sandra Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 NW Sandra Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 NW Sandra Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

