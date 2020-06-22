All apartments in Burleson
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

533 Hillery Street

533 Northwest Hillery Street · No Longer Available
Location

533 Northwest Hillery Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. 2 living areas. Updated kitchen. Large family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Tile or wood flooring throughout home. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Hillery Street have any available units?
533 Hillery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 533 Hillery Street have?
Some of 533 Hillery Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Hillery Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 Hillery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Hillery Street pet-friendly?
No, 533 Hillery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 533 Hillery Street offer parking?
Yes, 533 Hillery Street offers parking.
Does 533 Hillery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Hillery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Hillery Street have a pool?
No, 533 Hillery Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 Hillery Street have accessible units?
No, 533 Hillery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Hillery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Hillery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Hillery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Hillery Street does not have units with air conditioning.

