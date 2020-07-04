All apartments in Burleson
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:25 AM

528 Jeffdale Drive

528 Jeffdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

528 Jeffdale Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Centrally Located for Your Convenience
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,433 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a L

(RLNE4978287)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Jeffdale Drive have any available units?
528 Jeffdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 528 Jeffdale Drive have?
Some of 528 Jeffdale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Jeffdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Jeffdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Jeffdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Jeffdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 528 Jeffdale Drive offer parking?
No, 528 Jeffdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 528 Jeffdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Jeffdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Jeffdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 528 Jeffdale Drive has a pool.
Does 528 Jeffdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Jeffdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Jeffdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Jeffdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Jeffdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 528 Jeffdale Drive has units with air conditioning.

