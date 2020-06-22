All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 521 Janie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
521 Janie Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:10 PM

521 Janie Lane

521 Northwest Janie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

521 Northwest Janie Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Janie Lane have any available units?
521 Janie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 521 Janie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
521 Janie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Janie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 521 Janie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 521 Janie Lane offer parking?
No, 521 Janie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 521 Janie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Janie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Janie Lane have a pool?
No, 521 Janie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 521 Janie Lane have accessible units?
No, 521 Janie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Janie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Janie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Janie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Janie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary