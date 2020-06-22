All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 520 Bond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
520 Bond Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:43 PM

520 Bond Street

520 Bond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

520 Bond Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
100% Contact free move in! Every step from showing to move-in day - no need to worry about in-person contact!

It's what you've been waiting for - an adorable one bedroom loft unit in Burleson! Nice sized living room greets you at the entry with vinyl planked faux wood floors. Living opens into galley kitchen featuring lots of countertop space and plenty of storage. Kitchen comes with all major appliances. Bathroom is off of kitchen and features vanity, tub/shower combo, built ins and a walk in closet. Loft bedroom upstairs, carpeted. Unit is cooled and heated by a PTAC unit - think an oversized window unit similar to ones used at hotels. Two assigned parking spots, community mailboxes, no laundry facilities or hook ups onsite. Great location right off 174 - tucked away from the hustle and bustle!

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Bond Street have any available units?
520 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 520 Bond Street have?
Some of 520 Bond Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 Bond Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 Bond Street offers parking.
Does 520 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 520 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 520 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary