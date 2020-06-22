520 Bond Street

Amenities

It's what you've been waiting for - an adorable one bedroom loft unit in Burleson! Nice sized living room greets you at the entry with vinyl planked faux wood floors. Living opens into galley kitchen featuring lots of countertop space and plenty of storage. Kitchen comes with all major appliances. Bathroom is off of kitchen and features vanity, tub/shower combo, built ins and a walk in closet. Loft bedroom upstairs, carpeted. Unit is cooled and heated by a PTAC unit - think an oversized window unit similar to ones used at hotels. Two assigned parking spots, community mailboxes, no laundry facilities or hook ups onsite. Great location right off 174 - tucked away from the hustle and bustle!



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

