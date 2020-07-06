All apartments in Burleson
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:13 AM

416 Jeffdale Drive

416 Jeffdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Jeffdale Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Jeffdale Drive have any available units?
416 Jeffdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 416 Jeffdale Drive have?
Some of 416 Jeffdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Jeffdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Jeffdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Jeffdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 416 Jeffdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 416 Jeffdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 Jeffdale Drive offers parking.
Does 416 Jeffdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Jeffdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Jeffdale Drive have a pool?
No, 416 Jeffdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 Jeffdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Jeffdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Jeffdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Jeffdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Jeffdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Jeffdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

