Nice open floor plan with fresh paint and new vinyl planks in bedrooms. Master has large walk in closet and bath has double sinks with separate tub and shower. Laundry room off kitchen. Close to schools and shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Hanover Street have any available units?
410 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 410 Hanover Street have?
Some of 410 Hanover Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.