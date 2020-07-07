All apartments in Burleson
Burleson, TX
410 Hanover Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:49 AM

410 Hanover Street

410 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 Hanover Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice open floor plan with fresh paint and new vinyl planks in bedrooms. Master has large walk in closet and bath has double sinks with separate tub and shower. Laundry room off kitchen. Close to schools and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Hanover Street have any available units?
410 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 410 Hanover Street have?
Some of 410 Hanover Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 410 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 410 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 410 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 410 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.

