Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:48 AM

340 Summercrest Boulevard

340 Northwest Summercrest · No Longer Available
Location

340 Northwest Summercrest, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, two bath, two car garage, new floors, paint and appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Summercrest Boulevard have any available units?
340 Summercrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 340 Summercrest Boulevard have?
Some of 340 Summercrest Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Summercrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
340 Summercrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Summercrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 340 Summercrest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 340 Summercrest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 340 Summercrest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 340 Summercrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Summercrest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Summercrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 340 Summercrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 340 Summercrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 340 Summercrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Summercrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Summercrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Summercrest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Summercrest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

