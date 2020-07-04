All apartments in Burleson
336 Dian Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

336 Dian Street

336 SW Dian · No Longer Available
Location

336 SW Dian, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Burleson has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Dian Street have any available units?
336 Dian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 336 Dian Street have?
Some of 336 Dian Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Dian Street currently offering any rent specials?
336 Dian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Dian Street pet-friendly?
No, 336 Dian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 336 Dian Street offer parking?
No, 336 Dian Street does not offer parking.
Does 336 Dian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Dian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Dian Street have a pool?
No, 336 Dian Street does not have a pool.
Does 336 Dian Street have accessible units?
No, 336 Dian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Dian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Dian Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Dian Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 Dian Street has units with air conditioning.

