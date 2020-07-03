All apartments in Burleson
Burleson, TX
334 Michael Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

334 Michael Drive

334 Northeast Michael Drive · No Longer Available
Location

334 Northeast Michael Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Burleson. Garage has been converted to bonus room. Large backyard with shed. Great location near restaurants and shopping in Burleson. Please do not disturb tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Michael Drive have any available units?
334 Michael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 334 Michael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 Michael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Michael Drive pet-friendly?
No, 334 Michael Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 334 Michael Drive offer parking?
Yes, 334 Michael Drive offers parking.
Does 334 Michael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Michael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Michael Drive have a pool?
No, 334 Michael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 334 Michael Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 Michael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Michael Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Michael Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Michael Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Michael Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

