All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 329 Lena Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
329 Lena Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:26 AM

329 Lena Lane

329 Lena Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

329 Lena Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept property for rent in a growing community with a great school district. Nestled in the heart of Burleson located just minutes away from the square where you will find a mix of eateries, shopping and live entertainment on the weekends. This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage is a must see at a great price for families looking to move to a well established neighborhood close to schools. It also has a large family room and large secluded backyard with covered patio great for spending time with family. Book your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Lena Lane have any available units?
329 Lena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 329 Lena Lane have?
Some of 329 Lena Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Lena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
329 Lena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Lena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 329 Lena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 329 Lena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 329 Lena Lane offers parking.
Does 329 Lena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Lena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Lena Lane have a pool?
No, 329 Lena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 329 Lena Lane have accessible units?
No, 329 Lena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Lena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Lena Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Lena Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Lena Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurleson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary