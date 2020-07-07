329 Lena Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well kept property for rent in a growing community with a great school district. Nestled in the heart of Burleson located just minutes away from the square where you will find a mix of eateries, shopping and live entertainment on the weekends. This 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage is a must see at a great price for families looking to move to a well established neighborhood close to schools. It also has a large family room and large secluded backyard with covered patio great for spending time with family. Book your appointment today!