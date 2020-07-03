All apartments in Burleson
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:17 AM

324 Firewheel Road

324 Firewheel Road · No Longer Available
Location

324 Firewheel Road, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Firewheel Road have any available units?
324 Firewheel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 324 Firewheel Road have?
Some of 324 Firewheel Road's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Firewheel Road currently offering any rent specials?
324 Firewheel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Firewheel Road pet-friendly?
No, 324 Firewheel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 324 Firewheel Road offer parking?
Yes, 324 Firewheel Road offers parking.
Does 324 Firewheel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Firewheel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Firewheel Road have a pool?
No, 324 Firewheel Road does not have a pool.
Does 324 Firewheel Road have accessible units?
No, 324 Firewheel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Firewheel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Firewheel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Firewheel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Firewheel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

